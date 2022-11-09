Josh Windass’ grabbed his second goal in as many outings and only a wobbly moment from Marvin Johnson allowed Southampton in late in a first half the Owls dominated. Southampton put the onus on the defence in the second half – and the men in blue and white held firm.

Here are our player ratings from a thoroughly encouraging evening from St Mary’s.

David Stockdale – 7

Made a really classy save midway through the first half but sparked a heart attack or two when getting his feet in a right old muddle playing out from the back - owes Michael Ihiekwe a couple of drinks for a double off-the-line few seconds of madness.

Otherwise excellent, making a fine saves from Ward-Prowse and Walcott in the dying moments and taking the tie to penalties.

Dominic Iorfa – 8

An early gallop forward smacked of the confidence of Iorfas past. Was caught flat-footed once or twice early doors by the fast feet of Edozie in particular but rode the wave steadily having been offered a telling-off by the referee in the first half. Really grew into the occasion.

Strong in the air – nobody made more aerial wins. Strong on the deck – nobody made more tackles.

A shame his penalty was the one to put Wednesday out.

Michael Ihiekwe – 8

Had a relatively stress-free and typically assured outing before the hour, then was called into business in strong terms with a dramatic double off-the-line effort to deny Theo Walcott. Lead the three nicely in a confident outing.

Mark McGuinness – 7

Got about nicely, covered for both Johnson and Ihiekwe on occasion and was typically strong in the air. Went up against the dangerous Adam Armstrong and won.

Callum Paterson – 7

Started in the now slightly foreign position of right wing-back, though he pushed high when he could. Shook off a head injury like the Highland warrior he so often is.

Was given the match’s toughest assignment alongside Iorfa in keeping Samuel Edozie quiet and did well. Was in the wars as ever. Put in a shift as ever.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 8

Provided muscle in midfield, crashing about with huge energy. Confident in possession – a galloping late first half run into the Saints’ box was positively Zidane-esque.

He just looks an excellent pick-up, doesn’t he? Kept things ticking over in an assured performance. Off with quarter of an hour to go.

Barry Bannan – 7

Early shot would’ve added to Wednesday’s Carabao fancy goal fest were it not for McCarthy’s low save. Tried to be too cute just once or twice perhaps as was his eagerness to impress, but settled into it quickly and generally looked a top tier player until his vice grip on the occasion loosened just a touch in the second half.

Got stuck in defensively, too and marshalled his young midfield comrades with class.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 8

It was a sloppy giveaway by Southampton and the back four were flat-footed, but that assist is the sort of moment FDB offers that is so rare at Wednesday's level. His is a proper drive in possession that scares defenders. Nicely weighted ball for a confident Windass finish and won the ball in dangerous areas.

Wednesday will be praying his injury isn’t a bad one.

Marvin Johnson – 5

Kept the ball nicely in one or two tricky positions and got forward when he could, but was completely out-foxed by Moussa Djenepo for the match-turning penalty.

His quality going forward is in no doubt, but questions will be asked once again of his defensive output.

Lee Gregory – 6

Belted about and put in a shift of a man half his age, leading Wednesday’s press with enthusiasm in the first half.

Lost the ball once or twice with some less-than-perfect touches and fed on scraps in the main, but provided an important outlet.

Josh Windass – 7

Stung the palms of McCarthy early doors with a well-taken shot and worked tirelessly alongside Gregory. Didn’t put him off – he scored before the half-hour mark with a really confident finish from Dele-Bashiru’s break.

Drifted out a touch in the second half as the momentum of the match shifted but showed some classy touches.

SUBS

Will Vaulks – N/A

On for Bakinson on 75 minutes. Pushed it about OK and shored things up a touch.

Reece James – N/A

On for Windass with 15 minutes to go in a re-shuffle as his comeback continues.

Michael Smith – N/A