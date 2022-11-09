The young midfielder put in another strong Wednesday performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, but couldn’t finish the game as he was forced off with what Darren Moore has said is an Achilles problem.

They’re now waiting for more information, however are clearer on the likes of George Byers, Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt – all of whom could return against Accrington Stanley.

Speaking after the game, Moore said of his team selection, “We had to reshuffle the pack, because George had a foot injury in training, Liam had an ear infection, Jack had a little strain… Mallik and Alex were cup-tied, and Cameron is serving the fifth or sixth day of his concussion protocol.

“So over the last 72 hours we’ve probably had six players out. So we had to rejig, but all in all I thought they were brilliant.”

Both FDB and Tyreeq Bakinson had to come off, and Moore says that the former will be assessed before the weekend – but are hopeful of having others available in Accrington.

He added, “Fizz had a sore Achilles, and Tyreeq was a bit of fatigue… Fizz’s is something that we’ll look at over the next 24 hours, it was a soreness - and I think it’s just the texture of the pitch. We’ll assess him in the morning and see how he is.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was forced off for Sheffield Wednesday against Southampton.