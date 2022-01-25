The 20-year-old, who has played as a striker, attacking midfielder and out wide in his young career so far, was confirmed as the Owls’ second winter signing on Tuesday afternoon, and has already got a first training session under his belt.

John-Jules will now be hoping to force his way into Darren Moore’s plans for the visit of Ipswich Town this coming weekend, and he’s revealed what it was that persuaded him to move to Hillsborough rather than any of the other clubs that showed an interest in him.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, TJJ said, “I’m delighted… I’ve come here, I’ve heard it’s a very big club, and I just want to help us get to where we need to be.

“I had a lot of clubs interested, but having worked with the manager last season - his trust and faith in me is a big reason why I’m here.

“He said that he knew what I could do, and I played well under him last year. Hopefully I can do that again.

“I like the style of football that he plays, it suits me as a player, so I’m going to try and do what he says and do it to the best of my ability.

Tyreece John-Jules has spoken for the first time as a Sheffield Wednesday player. (via SWFC's YouTube)

“The manager said they play different formations, and whatever the formation there’s a place for me - whether that’s down the middle or out wide.”

The young Gunner will wear the number 30 shirt for Wednesday, and he’ll be eager to try and rekindle some of the form that he showed whilst working under Moore’s tutelage during a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season.