Sheffield Wednesday confirm newest signing as Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules joins Owls

The Star reported this week that the 20-year-old was closing in on a move to Hillsborough as he sought a reunion with his former Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Moore, and that terms had been agreed ahead of his proposed move from the Emirates.

Now, as Moore and his team prepare for the visit of Ipswich Town this weekend, it has been announced that the young attacker has become the Owls’ second signing of the January transfer window following Jordan Storey’s arrival last week.

The club said on their official website today, “The Owls have signed Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on loan until the end of the season.

“The 20-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign in the Championship with Blackpool, becomes Wednesday’s second January signing following the addition of Jordan Storey last week.”

John-Jules will wear the number 30 for the Owls.