It was confirmed on Tuesday that John-Jules had completed a move to S6 as he prepares for his third stint in League One, having previously played for Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City. His last spell in the third tier saw him get five goals and three assists in 18 matches.

We spoke to Liam Hoden, from the Doncaster Free Press, to find out what the 20-year-old could bring to the table at Hillsborough this season – with the Rovers expert having seen plenty of the young Gunner during his loan spell in 2020/21.

Here’s what he had to say:

What can Sheffield Wednesday expect from John-Jules?

“John-Jules has got a bit of everything as a forward. He's a decent size and despite not looking particularly bulky, he's got plenty of strength. He's pacy, good with the ball at his feet and confident in the final third. He'll quite comfortably pick up the ball out wide and cut inside, throwing in a trick or two along the way. Have a look at his goal against Charlton last season for Rovers for an indication of what he's capable of.

“He scored five goals in 21 appearances for Rovers but his season at the Eco-Power was massively disrupted by two injuries that kept him out for more than four months in total.

Had he been available prior to the last month of the season, it seems unlikely that Rovers' decline from automatic promotion contenders to mid-table mediocrity would have been anywhere near as severe. He was definitely a big miss during his absences and frustrating because Doncaster probably never got to see him at top speed.

Too good for League One?

“It was no surprise to see him secure a loan to a Championship club at the start of this season. I'd consider him to have enough quality to play regularly in the second tier at the very minimum, as long as he can avoid injuries.