The 21-year-old’s loan spell at Hillsborough has not gone to plan, with Gibson having only played 45 minutes in Wednesday colours so far – 45 in League One and another 45 in the Papa John’s Trophy, and he is now dealing with another injury concern.

Having returned to his parent club to recover, there has been talk that the young defender’s loan could be cut short, however Darren Moore says that they are giving him as much time as possible to recover before a final decision is made.

Speaking to the media last week, the Owls boss said, “It’s 50/50, because he’s just got back training and he’s building up his fitness… So we’re in connection with his club, but nothing has really been decided yet - we’re just giving him every opportunity to build up that fitness.

“He’s back on the grass, which is great, but he’s still over the way at Everton building up his volume and match fitness at the moment.

“We’ve left it for as long as possible to see how he’s getting on, and by all accounts he’s doing ok.”

Wednesday currently have six players on loan at the club including Gibson, with Jordan Storey coming in recently after Theo Corbeanu had left, while Moore is also looking to bring Arsenal’s Tyreece John-Jules into the fold before the transfer window closes.

Lewis Gibson's Sheffield Wednesday future is unknown - he's currently back at Everton.