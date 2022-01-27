The 20-year-old could be in line for his Wednesday debut this weekend as the Owls play host to Ipswich Town after he and Harlee Dean became the club’s latest arrivals, and he’s already got to work at his new club.

Moore worked with the Arsenal youngster during a solid loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season, and will be hoping he can contribute a few more goals and assists in blue and white after making the move to Hillsborough.

John-Jules trained for the first time on Tuesday, and in an interview with the club shortly after being announced he admitted that he was really looking forward to getting out on the field again – giving an idea of what he hopes to bring to the table.

TJJ said, “I like to link up play and get other players in the game, but hopefully I can get as many goals and assists as possible for the team.

“I heard it’s a great atmosphere (at Hillsborough), so I’ll be looking forward to seeing everybody on the weekend and hopefully we can get the win…

“I haven’t played in a while, so I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and hopefully I can produce.”

And while it may be a new club for the youngster, there are plenty of faces there that he’s met before, and that’s on top of the manager of course, with John-Jules saying, “I know Jaden Brown, Fizz (Fisayo Dele-Bashiru) and Dennis (Adeniran) from playing against them in the U23s, and I played for a while with Josh Dawodu and Jayden Onen at Arsenal, so it’s good to see some familiar faces.

“Most of the time it’s nerve-wracking (to join a new club), but seeing some familiar faces made it a lot easier.”