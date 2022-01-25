The 26-year-old hasn’t made a matchday squad for the Owls since the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra, and his last start came in the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth late last year.

It was reported by The Star that the Swiss-born loanee had gone back to the country of his birth to have some minor work done, but his recovery has taken a little bit longer than expected and he has not been able to play in 2022 just yet.

Now though, it’s understood that Kamberi returned to full training this week as he stepped up his return to contention, and if all goes well then he’ll be in Darren Moore’s plans for the visit from Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Owls boss has explained that the St Gallen man is working his way back, and speaking after the defeat to Oxford, he offered a brief update on the attacker, saying, “We hope he can have a full week of training. Hopefully he is another player we can have back in contention.”

It’s thought that the Albanian international is frustrated that recovery from his surgery has taken longer than expected, however the signs are there that he could be back in contention for a return this weekend – news that would come as a big boost for Moore.

Kamberi has played 17 games in all competitions for the Owls so far this season, scoring four goals in 13 League One games as he looks to try and fire Wednesday up the table and potentially earn himself a permanent deal at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen what other players Wednesday could have back available this weekend as the Tractor Boys come to town, however the likes of Chey Dunkley, Olamide Shodipo and Dominic Iorfa are still thought to be a while away from being part of the matchday plans.