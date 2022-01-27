The Star reported earlier this week that Accrington were keen to bring the 21-year-old on board at the club as they seek to bolster their frontline, with talks of either a loan more or a permanent switch having gotten underway.

Now though, it’s thought that the Owls have turned two the initial approaches from their League One rivals, with the former Everton youngster potentially having to stay put for the time being.

Adedoyin only has around five months left on his contract at Hillsborough as the summer approaches, and could well leave for free at the end of the 2021/22 season, and as things stand there have been no talks over a contract extension for the attacker.

Having scored plenty of goals for Wednesday’s U23s this season, and nabbed his first senior goal in the win over Harrogate Town in the Papa John’s Trophy, Adedoyin will no doubt feel like he’s ready for a shot at more senior game time, something that he doesn’t appear to be close to in S6.

It remains to be seen whether Accrington will keep up their pursuit and try again in their attempts to land the Nigerian-born forward, but there isn’t long left for a move to be finalised given that the transfer window will slam shut in just a few days’ time.

Adedoyin joined the Owls in September 2020 after leaving Everton.