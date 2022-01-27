The 20-year-old left the Owls as a free agent over the summer, making the move to Scottish giants, Celtic, as he eyed up the opportunity to win some silverware north of the border and play European football.

Shaw’s time in Scotland hasn’t been easy, though, but while he’s struggled for game time under Ange Postecoglou he did go on to make his debut in the UEFA Europa League, and now he’s joined Motherwell on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season as he goes in search of more regular minutes.

The young midfielder admitted recently that it was hard for him moving on from Sheffield – but he’s now hoping to show what he’s capable of in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell before he returns to the Bhoys later in the year.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Shaw recalled leaving his hometown, saying, “I am a Sheffield lad. It’s been a big move for me but I have been really enjoying it so far. Motherwell is a big club and I want to get in as many games as I can here. That will go on to help develop me and hopefully I can help the club while I’m here too. It was tough to leave Sheffield and move all the way up here. Sheffield is all I’ve known so it was hard.

“But I thought the move was the best decision for my career. I was at Sheffield Wednesday from the age of about eight or nine years of age. It’s pretty much half my life. So it was pretty weird walking out the door there for the final time.

“But I want to progress my career and I think this will help develop my career better. Ange Postecoglou likes to play a really fast tempo and there’s a lot of energy involved in it – which I enjoy.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw made his Motherwell debut on Wednesday night. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)