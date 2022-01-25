Sheffield Wednesday open up talks with Accrington Stanley over striker move

The 21-year-old forward, who has only been given a handful of first team appearances at Wednesday since joining from Everton, was made available for loan this month as he looked to get more game time under his belt, and The Star reported that League One rivals, Accrington Stanley, had shown an interest in him.

Now, with the last week of the January transfer upon us, it is understood that the Owls are now in talks with Accrington about a potential move, with the possibility that they may look to try and sign him on a permanent basis rather than on loan.

Adedoyin’s Wednesday contract will expire at the end of the current campaign, and given his lack of game time at Hillsborough he may well be considering his options as he weighs up the best move for his future.

It is thought that the Owls could be open to the option of ‘Cody’ moving on this window – whether that be a loan deal or a permanent transfer – however at this point in time there has been nothing decided about what may happen.

Adedoyin got his first senior goal for the Owls in the Papa John’s Trophy in November, and has found the back of the net on a number of occasions when playing for the club’s U23 side this season.

Wednesday are thought to be keen to get a few players out before the window closes, although mainly on a loan basis.