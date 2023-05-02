Sheffield Wednesday’s final game of the regular 2022/23 :eague One season against Derby County will be shown on TV.

The Owls are guaranteed a third-placed finish in the division going into the encounter, however the Rams know that they need a positive result to make sure that they’ll secure their top six finish regardless of what happens elsewhere.

It’s been confirmed that ‘all areas of the stadium’ are now sold out after the away side filled up their allocation recently, and a bumper crowd is expected at Hillsborough as thousands descend on S6 for their final game before the play-offs get underway,

A statement on the club’s official website read, “The Owls’ final game of the regular season against Derby has been selected for live broadcast coverage by Sky Sports. Kick-off at Hillsborough this Sunday, 7 May, remains at midday.... Tickets for the game have sold out in all areas of the stadium.”

Wednesday’s record against Derby in recent years is not a pretty one, with just three victories since the start of the 2006/07 season, however they were victorious the last time the Rams visited S6 as they came away with a 1-0 victory in December 2021.

