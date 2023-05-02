News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
13 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
28 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

TV decision made over Sheffield Wednesday’s Derby County clash as sell-out is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday’s final game of the regular 2022/23 :eague One season against Derby County will be shown on TV.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:32 BST

The Owls are guaranteed a third-placed finish in the division going into the encounter, however the Rams know that they need a positive result to make sure that they’ll secure their top six finish regardless of what happens elsewhere.

It’s been confirmed that ‘all areas of the stadium’ are now sold out after the away side filled up their allocation recently, and a bumper crowd is expected at Hillsborough as thousands descend on S6 for their final game before the play-offs get underway,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

A statement on the club’s official website read, “The Owls’ final game of the regular season against Derby has been selected for live broadcast coverage by Sky Sports. Kick-off at Hillsborough this Sunday, 7 May, remains at midday.... Tickets for the game have sold out in all areas of the stadium.”

Wednesday’s record against Derby in recent years is not a pretty one, with just three victories since the start of the 2006/07 season, however they were victorious the last time the Rams visited S6 as they came away with a 1-0 victory in December 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Related topics:Derby CountyHillsborough