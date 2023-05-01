News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday fans and the ‘surge of energy’ that could signal huge shift for the Owls

You could hear the noise coming, a rumbling at first before it built into a roar emanating from Sheffield Wednesday’s away fans – and the players felt it, too.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:07 BST

Wednesday weren’t meant to end up in the play-offs this season, but that’s exactly where they find themselves. Fan frustrations were clear on social media earlier in the week, so it was anyone’s guess how things were going to go when the final whistle went in Shrewsbury.

Start to finish, though, the travelling support were fantastic – singing with humour, with passion, and then making it very, very clear at full time that they’re fully behind these players. They want their trip to Wembley later this month.

"I felt a real surge of energy from them across the ground,” Darren Moore said afterwards. And with the play-offs ahead we want to be going into them with form. When we came here, it was about connecting the fans and the players again, and giving the supporters a team that they could connect with.

“The players have a responsibility with the supporters, and we’ve done a lot of things this season to connect them back with the community and the fanbase, because I think that’s really important. There's been a unique mentality and culture shift, but we have to embrace the moment and not live in the past. We will need each other going forward, and that’s always been my message.”

The nature of some recent performances have dampened the mood slightly, but on Saturday as they blitzed Shrewsbury Town with three excellent goals in a chest-out, confident showing, fans are starting to believe again.

Moore wants that confidence, and says fans got the kind of performance they deserved in their last away game of the regular season.

Sheffield Wednesday fans away at Shrewsbury Town over the weekend.Sheffield Wednesday fans away at Shrewsbury Town over the weekend.
He went on to say, "The best way you can give the fans a reward is just to win. Yes, we won but it was also in the manner we won. The fans needed to be energised by a performance, which is something we spoke about, and we did that. At the end when the players went over, I could feel it from them. Make no mistake, they will be with us every step of the way in their numbers.”

The reaction from the supporters on Saturday had a profound effect on the players, with Michael Smith commenting afterwards that they were talking about it on the bench as it happened – the support after a long season already tinged with disappointment is greatly appreciated.

Now it’s a case of, as Moore would put it, turning the page and moving onto Derby County for what could potentially be the first of three consecutive games against the Rams starting on Sunday.

A full house is expected at Hillsborough, and though Wednesday’s third place is guaranteed already, the Owls boss will be eager to make it four wins in a row and setting down another marker for what is a vital month for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

