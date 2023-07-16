Familiar face returns to Sheffield Wednesday as another staff member is added

Sheffield Wednesday have another new addition to their staff, with a familar face returning to the setup with the Owls this summer.

Dean Taylor was spotted back with Wednesday at their preseason camp in Valencia on Sunday, with the experienced physio coming on board to aid head physiopherapist, Antonio Quintela, at S6.

Taylor has plenty of experience in the game having spent the best part of a decade working with the Owls in the past, leaving in 2014 to join the Bahrain Football Association. He was part of the successful setup that navigated promotion out of League One back in the 2011/12 campaign.

Xisco has a host of new additions to his staff as they got Spanish camp underway on Sunday, with Taylor coming on board alongside new assistant, Miguel Angel Munoz, new first team coach, Roberto Cuesta Roman, and new goalkeeping coach Antonello Brambilla - all were present on the pitches on Sunday.

The team trained for over an hour and a half in the morning in temperatures of around 30 degrees, and will be back out again in the evening for their second session of the day.

Wednesday face Real Murcia in their first friendly on Tuesday, before facing CD Eldense on Friday morning.

