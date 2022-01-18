Tricky and tidy - Who impressed as Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters discover next FA Youth Cup opponents
Sheffield Wednesday secured an FA Youth Cup fifth round tie against Blackburn Rovers by beating Preston North End 1-0 at Hillsborough.
An own goal from Preston goalkeeper, James Pradic, made sure that Andy Holdsworth’s side built upon their impressive win over Southampton in the last round, and there were plenty of strong performances in blue and white as the Owls youngsters looked to impress in front of an S6 crowd for the first time.
Wednesday could count themselves a bit lucky with regards to how their goal came about, but also in the fact that Preston didn’t make their chances count as they spurned a number of chances to go ahead and then get level after going behind.
But it wasn’t to be as Holdsworth’s player stood firm, and a number of his players will be delighted with their evening shift.
We took a look at some of those that stood out…
Sean Fusire
The young right back was probably the best player on the pitch from a Wednesday perspective, bombing up and down the side of the field as he played his part in both defence and attack. The teenager showed some real spark, playing even better than his strong showing against the Saints in the last round.
Caelan Kilheeney
‘CK’ was tidy and composed in the heart of the midfield, putting in a strong showing as he consistently won play back for the Owls and tried to move them up the pitch. Put in a strong captain’s performance.
Filimon Asfha
The Wednesday number 10 went about his business quietly and comfortably as he seemed to stretch his legs all over the field, and numerous times he put good high pressure on the opponents.
Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy
‘Mutty’ was a constant thorn in the side of the visitors, showing some good touches and running at the opponents at every possible opportunity. He wasn’t always successful, but always looked like he could make something happen.
Leojo Davidson
In terms of his physique, there aren’t many bigger than the former Manchester City youngster, and his direct style of play really caused issues for Preston. It was his corner that forced the winning goal, but his dynamic play was also one of Wednesday’s biggest threats.