An own goal from Preston goalkeeper, James Pradic, made sure that Andy Holdsworth’s side built upon their impressive win over Southampton in the last round, and there were plenty of strong performances in blue and white as the Owls youngsters looked to impress in front of an S6 crowd for the first time.

Wednesday could count themselves a bit lucky with regards to how their goal came about, but also in the fact that Preston didn’t make their chances count as they spurned a number of chances to go ahead and then get level after going behind.

But it wasn’t to be as Holdsworth’s player stood firm, and a number of his players will be delighted with their evening shift.

We took a look at some of those that stood out…

Sean Fusire

The young right back was probably the best player on the pitch from a Wednesday perspective, bombing up and down the side of the field as he played his part in both defence and attack. The teenager showed some real spark, playing even better than his strong showing against the Saints in the last round.

Sheffield Wednesday's U18s in a huddle before facing Preston North End.

Caelan Kilheeney

‘CK’ was tidy and composed in the heart of the midfield, putting in a strong showing as he consistently won play back for the Owls and tried to move them up the pitch. Put in a strong captain’s performance.

Filimon Asfha

The Wednesday number 10 went about his business quietly and comfortably as he seemed to stretch his legs all over the field, and numerous times he put good high pressure on the opponents.

Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters marched on in the FA Youth Cup.

Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy

‘Mutty’ was a constant thorn in the side of the visitors, showing some good touches and running at the opponents at every possible opportunity. He wasn’t always successful, but always looked like he could make something happen.

Leojo Davidson