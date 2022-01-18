The Owls are yet to make a signing this month despite the window having been open for a couple of weeks, however it appears that that is not through lack of effort from Moore and his recruitment team.

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of names since January 1st, but the hoarding of players has seen the Owls boss being told that some of his targets will only be available in the final days of December.

Speaking to The Star last week about why there are complications this window, Moore said, “Clubs are not allowing them to come, they’re holding on to their players… That’s one of the aspects of it. And what can you do?

“You want them to come, you want to try and bring them in. It’s not just about central defence, there are other areas as well.

“We need cooperation from all areas for it to happen. You have to remember that the other parties who are allowing us to speak to players don’t owe us anything really - they have to look after their own purposes.

“We’d be the same. If we had ours fit and well, would we be asking for these positions? We’re just asking because we haven’t. We’re trying to address the balance.

“It’s important that everybody knows, including the fans, that we’re working incredibly hard to address that balance, but at the same time, if you knew the red tape that goes with it… It’s incredible.

“It can be mind-boggling just to get a signing over the line, because there are so many different aspects to draw upon in order to get it over the line.

“It’s not a one night or one day thing - so when you ask me if anybody is imminent, I’ll say no, because even if it feels close it could still be days away.

“It’s a minefield - some can happen straightforward, but the majority of them there’s a lot of work involved.”