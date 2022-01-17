Alex Hunt on his Sheffield Wednesday departure after joining Oldham Athletic

The Owls confirmed over the weekend that the 21-year-old midfielder had penned a new deal at Hillsborough that would keep him at the club until 2023, however the plan was always to send him out on loan again.

Hunt impressed during his spell with Grimsby Town this season, playing almost every game for the club under Paul Hurst, and it was thought that he would benefit from a move further up into the English Football League.

Now, as Oldham prepare to face Harrogate Town this weekend, their new number 26 has said that he’s keen to help them climb up the table.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hunt said, "It’s a massive football club and it needs to get back to where it belongs which is higher up the EFL. I'm a player that likes to create opportunities, so I'll constantly be looking to get on the ball and help the team to play the best football possible.

"I had a talk with the coaches here, and they have a lot of belief in my ability, so I feel like I'm going to fit in well. I know a few of the lads here already, so I think that it's the best route for my progression."

Selim Benachour’s side are currently bottom of League Two, but will be hoping that the creative abilities of Hunt could help turn around their fortunes as they look to avoid the drop.