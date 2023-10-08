Sheffield Wednesday’s interim manager, Neil Thompson, admits that it’s been a ‘hectic’ week for him after stepping into the first team fold.

The 60-year-old, who is the U21s manager for the Owls, was asked to take over as caretaker when the decision was made to part ways with Xisco earlier in the week, but he didn’t have long to work with the players before Huddersfield Town visited Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

He wasn’t happy with the fact that they weren’t able to win the game after drawing 0-0 with Darren Moore’s outfit, but did say that he was pleased that they managed to keep their first home clean sheet of the season.

"It’s been hectic, to say the least!” was his reply when asked about his week. "You just step into the breach and do the best you can and we’ve done that… We worked Thursday morning and Friday and you can do all you want but when you cross that white line and the whistle goes, you’ve got to commit yourself to the task and I’ve got to say the boys did that…

"It’s a tough job, isn’t it, the manager’s job. It’s a pressure job, the buck stops with you.

"I’ve been asked to do this game, done it. We’d like to have won it, but we’ve given ourselves something to build on.

“I was just asked do the game and that’s it, we’ll have a free week next week and we’ll train. When confidence is low to come away with a point and clean sheet is something to build on.”

In all likelihood ‘Thommo’ won’t be in charge by the time the Owls face Watford on October 21st, but he still backs the group to get out of the situation that they find themselves in.

Asked whether they have enough to get out of their current predicament he said, "Of course there is. There’s some good players at the club, without a shadow of doubt. It’s just getting confidence and you get that through performance and results. You get that with a clean sheet.