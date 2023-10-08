Darren Moore bemoans ‘soft’ decision as Sheffield Wednesday hold Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager, Darren Moore, says he felt that his side’s disallowed goal against Sheffield Wednesday was ‘soft’.

The former Owls boss thought that his side had picked up a late win at his old stomping ground as Kian Harratt fired past Cameron Dawson, however the referee pulled it back for a foul on the Owls goalkeeper and the game finished 0-0.

Moore, who received a warm reception at Hillsborough, admitted that the game probably ‘wasn’t great’ for the neutrals, but did think his side just about edged it on the day.

"I would imagine for a neutral watching the game it wasn’t a great game to watch,” Moore told the media. “I thought the game would settle down after 20, 25 minutes but it kind of kept up all the way through.

"What you got from the game was two teams committed to not giving anyone any space on the pitch to manoeuvre. The commitment was there by both teams… I just thought on the balance we shaded it with a couple of chances better than what they had at the time.

“I thought the goal had come in the 90th minute, but I looked at the referee with his arm up signalling… I’ve not seen it, so I don’t know to what level the foul was but at the time it looked soft.

"The positives from the game is I thought we shaded the chances and certainly after the back of the performance in the week a clean sheet was really important for us.”

He went on to say, "It was about keeping to the basics and I know the keeper and the back lads will take the plaudits for it but I thought it was right the way through the time.

"As the game wore on we had to keep the energy on the pitch so we utilised the subs with the aim to get the winner but the game played out into a no-score draw.”