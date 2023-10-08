German manager now hot favourite for Sheffield Wednesday job amid multiple reports

Sheffield Wednesday may well have found their replacement for Xisco, with German coach, Danny Röhl now the hot favourite to take over at Hillsborough.

The Star reported on Saturday afternoon that the 34-year-old was one of the top candidates for the vacant position at Hillsborough, and since then the talk of him taking over has increased – the national media getting on board as the day went on.

Numerous reports have now suggested that he is closing in on move to S6, and according to multiple sources he is believed to be the number one target for Dejphon Chansiri as they seek to make a new appointment as soon as possible.

The Star understands that discussions with Röhl have taken place after Chansiri returned to British shores this week, however it remains to be seen how long it will take to try and finalise matters if he is to become the latest managerial appointment in the Owls owner’s tenure.

With experience working at the likes of RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team there is no shortage of big job involvement for the young coach, however it would be his first venture into being the head honcho.