Sheffield Wednesday give Reece James update after returning defender limps off

Sheffield Wednesday fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after Neil Thompson revealed that Reece James’ injury is nothing too serious.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls defender was playing his first league game for the club since coming off the bench on the opening night against Southampton, and put in a good shift as they drew 0-0 at Hillsborough against Huddersfield Town.

James wasn’t able to complete the full 90 minutes, however, coming off in the 84th minute after seemingly landing awkwardly in a collision a little bit earlier, however ‘Thommo’ explained that it’s just ‘back spasm’ and didn’t seem overly concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the defender, he said, "He just had a bit of a back spasm. He’s not played for a while but I’m sure that’ll settle down. He’s got a couple of weeks now to recover, as all of them have.”

It was a hard-fought game at S6, but – as both managers admitted – not high on quality. For the interim Owls boss it was about seeing his side compete, which he feels they did.

"There was not a lot of quality possession but a lot of endeavour,” Thompson went on to say. “I thought just before half-time when we got a bit more possession in their half we might have done a little bit more with it but in the second 45 I thought we were the team who might score.

"We had a little chance in the box and gave a few chances but if you’re not going to win it, you’re not going to lose it.