Sheffield Wednesday give Reece James update after returning defender limps off
Sheffield Wednesday fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after Neil Thompson revealed that Reece James’ injury is nothing too serious.
The Owls defender was playing his first league game for the club since coming off the bench on the opening night against Southampton, and put in a good shift as they drew 0-0 at Hillsborough against Huddersfield Town.
James wasn’t able to complete the full 90 minutes, however, coming off in the 84th minute after seemingly landing awkwardly in a collision a little bit earlier, however ‘Thommo’ explained that it’s just ‘back spasm’ and didn’t seem overly concerned.
When asked about the defender, he said, "He just had a bit of a back spasm. He’s not played for a while but I’m sure that’ll settle down. He’s got a couple of weeks now to recover, as all of them have.”
It was a hard-fought game at S6, but – as both managers admitted – not high on quality. For the interim Owls boss it was about seeing his side compete, which he feels they did.
"There was not a lot of quality possession but a lot of endeavour,” Thompson went on to say. “I thought just before half-time when we got a bit more possession in their half we might have done a little bit more with it but in the second 45 I thought we were the team who might score.
"We had a little chance in the box and gave a few chances but if you’re not going to win it, you’re not going to lose it.
"It’s a prerequisite that you compete and that’s what I got from the boys today. They put a lot into the game. We got a clean sheet and we’d love to have won, but it wasn’t to be.”