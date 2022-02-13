Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United - Darren Moore's reaction to undeserving defeat
Sheffield Wednesday take on Rotherham United as they look to try and complete the double over their South Yorkshire neighbours.
The Owls are in a good run of form of late, winning their last four games in League One as they successfully closed the gap on the Play-Off places – however they take on a Rotherham side that are flying high at the top of the table and have won their last five, all with clean sheets.
Paul Warne also has one of the league’s top scorers at his disposal in Michael Smith, while Darren Moore’s side remain depleted with injuries keeping a total of 10 senior players out of the squad at present.
The Owls aren’t expected to make many changes to the XI that got another good result by beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 earlier in the week, but we’ll have the team news at around 11am before covering the whole game right here on our blog.
Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United LIVE - Owls host Millers at Hillsborough
Last updated: Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 14:37
- It’s a South Yorkshire derby
- Wednesday are looking to complete a double
- The Owls could go up to fourth today
That’s a wrap
DM on Paterson
He’s played all over the place, and I’d love to see him score... He went square to Mendez when he maybe could have shot, but I’m really pleased with him. He works tirelessly.
His game is fine, we just need him to get that goal.
DM on Dean
He’s still weeks away, but it seems like more because of the amount of games... He’s got a sore calf.
DM on injuries
With the ones coming back, because they’re nearly back, they’re in the temptation stage - but you need to let them recover. We need them back and staying back.
Gregory could possibly be back fro Doncaster, but we’ll have to look at it.
DM on the pitch
It’s a concern... We had a downpour this morning, and the pitch doesn’t look good. It needs some work on it, and we’ll do our best to get it to a playing state for the next game. It’ll need work to get it back to that.
DM on Mendez-Laing sub
He felt tight, but we wanted to manage him and not want to risk him. We thought just get him off - because we’ve got more games to come. He said it was tightening up, so we didn’t feel like pushing him.
DM on Rotherham
That’s why they’re league leaders... They’re dogged, they stay at teams, and they take their chances.
But if we can play like that for the run-in then I’ll be a happy manager.
I thought we had half a penalty shout, but we respect the officials decisions.
DM on goals
I thought their second was a wonderful finish... The first goal was debatable, I didn’t think it went out, that jolted our momentum but we kept on going.
Mendez went through, Pato went through, we created chances against one of the meanest defences in the division.
We need to keep that going.
We’ll play far worse than that this season and win.
DM on performance
For me, it was a dominant display... Some of our work on and off the ball was exceptional.
I told them to not feel despondent - they didn’t get what they deserved today.
We just needed to be more ruthless. We’ll dust ourselves down and move on to the next game.
