Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, during the Rotherham game. (Nigel French/PA Wire)

The Owls are in a good run of form of late, winning their last four games in League One as they successfully closed the gap on the Play-Off places – however they take on a Rotherham side that are flying high at the top of the table and have won their last five, all with clean sheets.

Paul Warne also has one of the league’s top scorers at his disposal in Michael Smith, while Darren Moore’s side remain depleted with injuries keeping a total of 10 senior players out of the squad at present.

The Owls aren’t expected to make many changes to the XI that got another good result by beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 earlier in the week, but we’ll have the team news at around 11am before covering the whole game right here on our blog.