Former Sheffield Wednesday captain, Tom Lees, says that he loved his time at Hillsborough, but has his eyes on the prize ahead of his return.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lees, should be play, will line up against the Owls on Saturday for the first time since his exit from the club in 2021, and he’ll be hoping to get his first win against the club as well having not beaten them during outings for both Leeds United and Bury.

Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town were heavily beaten by Birmingham City earlier in the week in what was Lees’ first start since recovering from injury, and the centre back knows that they need to be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve analysed the game and we know where we fell short, as a group we take responsibility for that and it’s important that we do,” Lees was quoted by the club’s Twitter account.

"For whatever reason, it was flat against Birmingham, and we know for certain that won’t be the case at Hillsborough. I’m looking forward to it - but it’s up to us to make sure they can’t get a new feeling about the place and dampen that atmosphere for them.

"It might be a good thing for us to go into that kind of atmosphere, there’s no excuse to not rise to that on the day…. We definitely want to improve our defensive record, we’ve got good players and it’s competitive. It’s been a difficult few months for me - it’s similar to when I signed here, having missed pre-season.

"I believe in myself, I just need to be match fit and sharp... I just try to be consistent and reliable, we all pride ourselves on the same thing back there. I just want to show the manager that, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I loved my time there,” he said on his 274-game spell with the Owls, “But my history with Wednesday goes out of the window on Saturday because we’ll be looking for a result."