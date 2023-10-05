Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, was back at Middlewood Road one final time today with his technical team.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Spaniard had been relieved of his duties at S6 after a run that saw them go 10 Championship matches without a win, with the 43-year-old leaving alongside Miguel Muñoz, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla.

It’s understood that all of them returned to the club’s training ground on Thursday to say their goodbyes to the players and staff that they’ve worked with for the last couple of months – while new interim manager, Neil Thompson, also began his latest stint in the role ahead of the visit of Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, on social media, Wednesday captain Barry Bannan posted a classy message to Xisco as he prepares to depart English shores, calling him a ‘wonderful man’ as part of his message of thanks.

The Owls skipper took to Instagram after the news was announced, saying, "Boss, thank you and your staff for your hard work… You are a wonderful man. Wasn’t to be but you gave it your all boss. Thank you again."

Wednesday face Darren Moore’s Huddersfield at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as their hunt for a new manager continues, and as things stand it will be Thompson in charge for that tie as he goes up against his old colleague at Hillsborough.