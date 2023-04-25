Darren Moore says that Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher is deserving of his Manager of the Season award after the Sheffield Wednesday boss was beaten to the award.

The pair were both nominated for the gong alongside Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna at the weekend’s EFL Awards, but it was the Pilgrims’ boss who took home the silverware as he heads into their final three games of the season sitting on top of the table.

Moore’s Owls went 23 games unbeaten in League One this season – a new club record – but a recent slump in form has seen them fall to third and on the brink of missing out on automatic promotion.

He was quick to congratulate his counterpart after the event, but did add that there’s still plenty of football to be played in terms of who finishes in the top two.

“First and foremost congratulations to Steven Schumacher,” Moore told The Star. “He’s done excellently in a consistent season again. He’s a deserved winner with where the team is sat at the moment, number one in League One. So congratulations to him, but to Kieran as well.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played though, and it’s back to the day job now and we crack on for the weekend.

“It’s great for me, but I share this nomination with everybody at Sheffield Wednesday. As manager I represent it, but it’s been a great effort by everybody.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore at the EFL Awards. (EFL/Shuttershock)

Moore also praised his two players, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass, after they secured a spot in the Team of the Season, revealing how much he enjoys working with them.

The Owls boss went on to say, “For us to have two of our players in the Team of the Season shows their quality, and it’s given by your peers so it’s a fantastic achievement. They both deserve it, and as a manager it’s wonderful for me to be working with such a high calibre of player.

