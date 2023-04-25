Sheffield Wednesday star hints at possible return – but there’s work to do

Josh Windass says that he’s hoping to make his Sheffield Wednesday return this weekend, but insists it will only happen if he’s able to improve the side.

The Owls striker was named in the League One Team of the Season on Sunday night after what has been a strong campaign for the 29-year-old, but he was quick to point out that it’s not individual recognition that he’s after.

Windass picked up an injury against Bolton Wanderers that has ruled him out for a number of weeks, but he’s itching to get back for the final two games of the regular season to try and help his teammates get the job done.

“I obviously don’t want to give stuff away,” he told The Star. “But I am hoping that I can be fit for the weekend’s game. I feel a lot better, I’ve just had a really sore injury underneath my foot so I’m not going to risk anything if I’m not 100% fit. If I’m not 100% then I could be a detriment to the team rather than a plus.

“So I’m going to try for this weekend, but if it’s not possible then it’s not possible.”

Darren Moore, meanwhile, said that it’s a real boost for the club to have Windass back on the training pitch again, explaining that they’ll judge his availability closer to the time of the Shrewsbury Town game.

The Owls boss said, “He’s confidently putting his weight through it, he’s back out on the grass, and we’ll see if we can get the volume into him that he needs in the week.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass at the EFL Awards on Sunday night. (EFL/Shuttershock)

“I’ll have a look at him for the weekend, but we’re just taking it one day at a time. As I’ve said, if he does well and there’s no reaction then we can consider him but at the moment there’s still a lot for him to do in the coming week.”

Wednesday face Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon, but before that all eyes will be on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in midweek to see if their opponents can give the Owls an opening.

