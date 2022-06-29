The Owls time and again conceded from set pieces and were targeted by teams up and down the league with aerial bombardments as they sat in deep to frustrate and waited for opportunities.

Set piece concessions accounted for some 38 per cent of the League One goals Wednesday conceded last year, the highest figure in the division.

New signing Ben Heneghan played against the Owls for relegated AFC Wimbledon and admitted that was a gameplan they followed as they sneaked a home draw against a much more highly-fancied Wednesday side.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan (left, playing for AFC Wimbledon) is relishing the challenge of improving the Owls' defence.

He told The Star: “Playing against Wednesday, you knew they were a very good squad full of top individuals and more likely they’ll be favourites to win the game.

“The game plan playing against them for Wimbledon was to stay in the game, make it tough and when we did get a chance we knew we needed to take it.

“You knew you didn’t get many chances against Wednesday and this year, with me in the team, hopefully there’ll be a lot less as well.

Heneghan is known as a no-nonsense defender who boasts statistics that promise to assist with the sort of problems Wednesday suffered from last season.

But there is more to his game than ‘heading bricks’, he said, saying his intention is to keep it simple.

“I’ll throw my head at anything, block tackles, body on the line, whatever it takes I’ll do it,” Heneghan said.

“I can get the ball down and play as well. But I see it as I get the ball down and give it to the playmakers because that’s their job, to go and do the business up top.”

“I like the physical side of the game, the heading and everything else, but I like to play as well.