The Owls have wasted no time in bringing in five new players already this summer, though it is expected there will be a great deal more movement ahead of the transfer deadline and indeed the season opener at the end of next month.

Wednesday were dealt a blow over the weekend after Hull City knocked back their approach for 23-year-old striker Mallik Wilks, with Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler making clear an initial bid believed to be in the region of £200k would need to be upped.

Scotland youth striker Kyle Joseph has emerged as a possible transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

But it seems another talented young forward has emerged on their radar, with reports in South Wales claiming the Owls have lodged an interest in Swansea City’s Scotland youth international Kyle Joseph.

Joseph, 20, ticks a box in-line with Wednesday’s current recruitment in that he has League One experience having stepped out on loan for Cheltenham Town in the second half of last season. He scored four goals in 20 outings for the Robins.

Injury cut that loan move short, though he returned to Swansea to make 10 Championship appearances for the Swans.

The Wigan Athletic-reared youngster has three years left on his contract, but it is reported that Swansea are willing to listen to offers as they seek to clear space in their squad ahead of the new campaign.

It is suggested Swansea could be open to either a permanent or loan switch for Joseph and despite the Wilks disappointment, it seems unlikely Wednesday’s interest is as a direct alternative to the former Barnsley man.

Vitally, Joseph can also play as a wing-back, an area of the pitch Wednesday are also looking for reinforcements.

Moore has preferred to bring in players who can play two or more positions during his time at Wednesday and after the signings of five experienced pros in David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan, Will Vaulks, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, may see a move for Joseph as an opportunity to inject youth into his recruitment push.