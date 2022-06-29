Derby County are hoping to jump back into the Championship at the first attempt after what has been a hugely turbulent time since they stayed in the second tier at Wednesday’s expense on the last day of the 2020/21 season.

The Rams have lost senior players and their highly-rated manager Wayne Rooney in recent weeks after a high-profile takeover attempt by American businessman Chris Kirchner hit the rocks.

Liam Rosenior is busy lining up transfer targets at Derby COunty after the departure of Wayne Rooney.

But with Derby fan David Clowes pressing on with his attempt to save the club, Rooney replacement Liam Rosenior appears to have been working behind the scenes to line-up a swathe of new players ready to be added to the squad when the EFL deliver the green light on transfer dealings.

The Rams have been unable to register new players or confirm new contracts until new ownership has been signed and sealed and face a race against time if they are going to be able to have any sort of pre-season preparation.

There are some big names said to have been lined up to join the Pride Park club, however, according to a Mirror report.

Outgoing Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith is already reported to have been approached to replace Ryan Allsop as Derby’s number one. The move would be a good fit for the 26-year-old, who turned down a deal to stay at Hillsborough with David Stockdale having been signed from Wycombe Wanderers.

And among three other targets named in a Daily Mirror report is Conor Hourihane, the Aston Villa midfielder who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Hourihane, a one-time Owls target, scored one goal and claimed four assists across 31 matches for the Blades last season.