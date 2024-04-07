The well-known faces that love Sheffield Wednesday - including politicians, musicians and sports stars

Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the Championship table - but remain confident they can extend their second tier stay beyond a solitary season.

Saturday’s hard earned 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Millwall has left Danny Rohl’s side sat just one point from safety as they prepare for what could be a pivotal week with two home games now on the horizon.

Play-off contenders Norwich City make the trip to Hillsborough on Tuesday night before the Owls make a quickfire return to their famous old home when a Stoke City side currently sat just four points above them come calling on Saturday afternoon.

The Hillsborough faithful are sure to have a big part to play in helping Rohl’s side in their final push for safety - and there could be some very familar faces amongst their number as the Owls are able to call of the support of several well-known faces.

Reported net worth - £800,000

1. David Blunkett - Politician

Reported net worth - £800,000 Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £820,000

2. Clinton Woods - Boxer

Reported net worth - £820,000 Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £960,000

3. Richard McCourt (Left) - Comedian and Presenter

Reported net worth - £960,000 Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.2 million

4. Jermaine Jackson - Singer

Reported net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Getty Images

