The Owls boosted their chances of avoiding the drop on Saturday when second-half goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba have them what could be a precious 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers .

The job is far from done for Danny Rohl and his players and they will still face challenging away days at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland before the campaign comes to a close next month. Wednesday will hope to make the most of the Hillsborough faithful as they prepare to host Norwich City and Stoke City over the next week before their home fixtures come to a close with a meeting with West Bromwich Albion on the final Saturday of March.