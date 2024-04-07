Sheffield Wednesday boosted their hopes of preserving their Championship status with a much-needed win at Millwall on Saturday.

Danny Rohl’s side were without a win in their previous four games ahead of the visit to The Den and were in danger of losing touch with the sides above the relegation zone. But second-half goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba ensured Wednesday claimed a crucial 2-0 win against the Lions to remain just one point from safety as the season enters its final month.

Wednesday will now hope to make the most of home advantage and further boost their survival hopes when they host Norwich City and Stoke City over the coming week - but what are the chances of Hillsborough hosting Championship football once again next season?