Danny Röhl decides: Sheffield Wednesday survival or Bayern Munich's Champions League win?
The German coach, an assistant manager in the Premier League with Southampton before he turned 30, counts a Bayern Munich treble - including the Champions League - among his honours before he went to the World Cup as Hansi Flick’s number two with Germany.
Now Sheffield Wednesday manager, on Saturday he watched on from the side lines at QPR as the Owls earned their third win in five away matches to go within a point of the Championship safety spots. Back in October he inherited a hapless side winless in their first 10 league matches. It’s a turnaround that has prompted several Wednesday figures to tip their boss for the top of the game.
In conversation with The Star ahead of the trip to Loftus Road, Röhl was asked where keeping Wednesday in the Championship this season would rank in his career achievements. Röhl was unequivocal.
“It will be the biggest achievement for me, of course,” he said. “It is my first manager's job and we would be the only team to stay up after we got our first win on the 14th matchday. Never before has that happened. This would be a huge achievement and I know when you look at the table and we are so close, maybe some people forget where we come from.
“Until now we did well. Now we have to do it. I want to raise my arms with my players and we will celebrate together. But to stay up we have to do everything. It will be an amazing atmosphere when we do it and for me this is a push to invest again and again and again. We are not tired, we do it again.”