Jordan Storey: Sheffield Wednesday announce loan signing of Preston North End defender amid rival interest
Sheffield Wednesday have secured their first signing of the January transfer window, with Jordan Storey signing on loan until the end of the season from Preston North End.
The 24-year-old defender, who has played 98 times for the Championship side having signed for somewhere close to £750,000 from Exeter City in 2018, comes straight into first team contention for Saturday’s clash with fellow playoff hopefuls Oxford United.
Storey was a mainstay of North End’s backline in the latter part of Alex Neil’s reign and played much of that of Frankie McAvoy but has fallen out of favour under new boss Ryan Lowe, a former Wednesday striker, in recent weeks.
Owls promotion rivals Sunderland and Ipswich Town are also understood to have registered an interested in taking him on loan.
A Yeovil Town youth product, Storey is in his second contract at Preston having extended an initial four-year deal to the summer of 2025 in September last year.
He has not featured for his parent club in over a month and his last outing coming in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Blackburn Rovers on December 4.
Storey is the first addition to the Wednesday squad in January. It is understood the search for new defenders goes on, with Darren Moore keen to bring in at least one more before the month is out.
The club are believed to be leading the race for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.
Moore has also suggested the club are on the lookout for players in other positions.