The 24-year-old defender, who has played 98 times for the Championship side having signed for somewhere close to £750,000 from Exeter City in 2018, comes straight into first team contention for Saturday’s clash with fellow playoff hopefuls Oxford United.

Storey was a mainstay of North End’s backline in the latter part of Alex Neil’s reign and played much of that of Frankie McAvoy but has fallen out of favour under new boss Ryan Lowe, a former Wednesday striker, in recent weeks.

Owls promotion rivals Sunderland and Ipswich Town are also understood to have registered an interested in taking him on loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Storey has signed for Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Preston North End.

A Yeovil Town youth product, Storey is in his second contract at Preston having extended an initial four-year deal to the summer of 2025 in September last year.

He has not featured for his parent club in over a month and his last outing coming in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Blackburn Rovers on December 4.

Storey is the first addition to the Wednesday squad in January. It is understood the search for new defenders goes on, with Darren Moore keen to bring in at least one more before the month is out.

The club are believed to be leading the race for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.