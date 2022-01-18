It was reported earlier this month that the Owls were interested in trying to sign the 19-year-old left-sided centre back, however there has been plenty of interest from elsewhere as the former Rochdale loanee weighs up his options.

The Star reported at the time that the youngster, and his parent club, were open to the idea of him making the move to Hillsborough if the terms for favourable, and now Potter has confirmed that a loan move out of Brighton could well be on the cards given his lack of playing time.

Speaking to the media this week, the Seagulls’ boss said, "It is difficult for Haydon, he is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us. I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.

"You have to look at our defensive record - one of the best in the Premier League. So the guys that have done it have done it well.

"So it is just unfortunate that he is at the start of his career and he has to probably be patient and wait for his opportunity."

He also went on to say, "The decision wouldn't necessarily be taken on the back of that…We want him to enjoy his football, keep progressing.

Haydon Roberts of Brighton & Hove Albion is a target for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

"He's done that in the first part of the season, but it's important for him to play as well. We're looking at the right solution for him.

"It's not just a case of Haydon can go on loan, you've got to find the right option, make sure everything fits for him, for us, and the club that wants him.

"We will continue to look at that, but we're not so stressed about it. We'll see. It's important that he continues to develop."

Roberts is one of several names linked with the Owls this month as Darren Moore looks to bolster his ranks – however at this point in time no deals have been confirmed.