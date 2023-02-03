The kick-off time of Sheffield Wednesday’s upcoming South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley has been changed – not that it will change a great deal for the majority of travelling Wednesdayites.

On February 21 the two sides will do battle at Oakwell for the first time since Darren Moore recorded his first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager back in March 2021.

The tie is set up to be a ding-dong battle between two old foes operating towards the top end of League One table and has already been switched from its original date of January 25 due to Wednesday’s progression in the FA Cup, which saw them draw with Fleetwood Town on that date last weekend.

Shifted to February 21, it was confirmed on Thursday that the match would be shown live on Sky Sports – bringing with that a nudge in kick-off time from 7:45pm to 8pm to satisfy scheduling preferences.

Sheffield Wednesday will make the trip to Barnsley later this month.

It is far from the first time a Wednesday match has been shifted at the whim of television but on this occasion the vast majority of travelling supporters will be largely unaffected given the close proximity of the two clubs.

For those travelling by rail, trains are scheduled to leave Barnsley Interchange station and head direct to Sheffield at 10pm and then at 10:11pm and 10:21pm.

Wednesday will look to avenge what is currently their only home defeat of the season to date in the fixture, when a spirited Tykes performance saw them run out 2-0 winners.

