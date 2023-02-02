But David Agbontohoma has sealed a permanent move away from S6, signing a deal to make his spell with ambitious Hertfordshire outfit Boreham Wood permanent.
The former Arsenal and Southampton youngster had found it difficult to break into first team reckoning at Hillsborough, playing only a handful of cup games, but enjoyed a busy month on loan with the seventh-placed fifth tier side.
He won the club’s player of the month award for January – thanks in some part to a social media vote that was somewhat hijacked by Wednesday fans online – and has played an integral part in The Wood’s unbeaten start to the new year.
He takes with him four senior appearances for Wednesday since joining the club on a free transfer from Southampton in July 2021.
“I’m really pleased to have got this business done, having David on a longer term deal will provide us with the depth we need in our defensive unit,” said Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard.
“In his short time with us here at Meadow Park, he has not only shown great maturity for a young player, but he has been a very dominant and powerful centre half, who loves to defend.
“We know there’s room for improvement but that excites me. He’s a great lad and has totally brought into our environment and work ethic. I look forward to working with David and helping to progress his game to the next level.”