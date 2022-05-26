The Sheffield Wednesday youngsters who could get their shot in Owls preseason

Darren Moore has spoken of creating a pathway for the Owls’ starlets to progress through the ranks, and he’s regularly had players from the U23s and U18s step up into the first team for training sessions since his arrival at Hillsborough.

The likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Jack Hall and David Agbontohoma are just a few names that have had the chance to do so so far.

Now, ahead of the 2022/23 season, it’ll be another summer of change at Middlewood Road, and not just for the seniors…

It was confirmed in March that Kwame Boateng, Alex Bonnington, Josh Dawodu, Lewis Farmer, Charles Hagan, Jayden Onen, Josh Render, Declan Thompson and Liam Waldock would all be moving on at the end of the season from the U23s, with Basile Zottos being added to that list a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Danny Wassell, Filimon Asfha and Caelan Kilheeney will all be moving on from the U18s following a new crop of scholars that includes Jarvis Thornton, Isaac Holland, Tony Yogane, and Devlan Moses.

Both the U23s and U18s will have a different look to them in upcoming campaign, with several players from Andy Holdsworth’s side taking the step up into Neil Thompson’s ranks as the previous season came to an end.

David Agbontohoma is one player who might get a chance in first team training as preseason begins for the Owls.

And Moore will no doubt be taking a look at some of the club’s young players when they return – probably sometime next month – on top of the younger established players such as Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin.

Young goalkeepers, Hall and Pierce Charles, could be tested out, Cadamarteri and Agbontohoma are likely to get a bit of time, and others such as Jay Glover – another who has been up there recently – as well as Leojo Davidson will certainly be knocking on the door as the club await fresh arrivals in the transfer window.