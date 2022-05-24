Cadamarteri has excelled in the youth ranks at Wednesday over the last couple of years, and stepped up to the U23s in the latter part of the 2021/22 campaign – despite still being just 16-years-old.

Now, having turned 17, Wednesday are able to tie the youngster down on a pro deal, and have been in discussions for the best part of a month with regards to securing his Hillsborough future.

The Star understands that talks have progressed nicely over the last few weeks as the Owls remain in conversation about the talented teen, and that they’re now approaching the final stages of negotiations in the matter.

It’s thought that Wednesday are looking to get Cadamarteri on a long-term deal at Wednesday given the promise that he’s shown of late, with it being known that he’s also made his way onto the radar of England’s youth setup over the past season.

The likes of Manchester City, Brentford and West Ham United are all known to have been keeping tabs on the young striker, however he’s believed to be happy in Sheffield at this point in time and is eager to commit his future to the club where his younger brother, Caelan-Kole, also plays.

Wednesday have a big summer ahead in terms of the first team, but Darren Moore has spoken a lot about creating a proper pathway for the club’s youngsters, and Cadamarteri – after a training spell with the seniors – will be hoping to kick on under Neil Thompson next season.