The window will open up on June 10th as the Owls look to begin work on replacing the plethora of players that are leaving the club over the summer, with seven loan players returning to their parent clubs and several others either having had their exits confirmed or still in talks over an extended stay at Hillsborough.

Dejphon Chansiri, who was speaking on a various amount of topics recently, has said that he'll back Darren Moore as much as possible now that all transfer restrictions have been lifted, admitting that – despite his disappointment at missing out on promotion – they’ll be doing their best to try and avoid the play-offs altogether in 2022/23.

“Of course I was disappointed,” the told the media. “I want to win. Our side tried hard, we did better in the second leg but, in the end, it wasn’t enough. We accept the result and move on…

“If you ask me at the beginning of every season, I never want the play-offs. I always want to go top two. If not, why invest a lot of money on players? If I wanted play-offs, I could spend a lower amount. I push more to give us the potential to get promoted.”

And in terms of that push to improve, Chansiri explained that they’ll be looking predominantly inside the United Kingdom in their hunt for fresh talent – also noting that they won’t be afraid to dip into the loan market once more.

He went on to say, "Our approach is the same every season. We look in the UK market first before looking at options abroad… We look to see who is available and will fit in with the team, it depends what we need.

"We will try to bring in the best players – whether they are permanent or on loan.”