The £200m decision that will impact Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesdaysupporters could face a major change in coming seasons after the EFL confirmed their plans for the live broadcast of games across their league and cup competitions.

Under current ‘blackout’ regulations, all EFL fixtures with a 3pm kick-off are unable to be broadcast live on television or via any streaming service in the United Kingdom in a law that was originally put in place in the 1960s. However, the EFL could be about to make a significant change to the regulation after they confirmed they will invite several interested parties to make a bid for live rights over the next 24 hours.

The regulations were brought into place to encourage supporters to continue attendance matches, rather than watching them live on television. But the ‘blackout’ rule seems set to be withdrawn as the EFL looks to secure a £200m-a-season deal that would hand a significant financial boost to their member clubs.

EFL chief commercial officer, Ben Wright said: “With 54% of the UK population watching EFL football on television each year and a global audience of more than 400 million, it’s an exciting time to be going to market for the League’s broadcast rights.

“Whilst the appetite for EFL football remains stronger than ever, we want to grow this audience further. We are inviting proposals from organisations that can enhance and develop the League’s offering, taking a new and innovative approach to how people consume EFL content.

“Alongside the EFL’s rich tradition and distinguished history, there is a desire to evolve, grow and innovate in order to grow our audience further and we’re looking for a partner or partners who share that vision.”