And these days there is no hiding from them, with fans, clubs and indeed the media able to drag up just about any metric from any number of stats websites.

Renowned outlet whoscored.com are one of the most widely utilised and is used by the EFL to decide their ‘team of the week’ sides, in which Wednesday players are regulars.

The site uses data from a wide range of metrics to come up with match ratings for each and every league match played in the EFL and while no system is infallible – the eye test is often more reliable – it does give an outline guide as to form and contribution.

Here’s a run-down of Wednesday’s best performing players as per whoscored ratings. We’ve omitted players to have played fewer than 500 minutes in the season so far, so no place for Tyreeq Bakinson, Reece James, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Mallik Wilks.

1. Wednesday's season is bubbling along nicely.. ..and there have been a number of impressive individual and team performances along the way. Who has been hottest? Here's a run-down.

2. 12) Dominic Iorfa - 6.42 Having suffered a tricky couple of season through injury, Iorfa is setting about finding his mojo again. There have been stand-out performances and performances he'll admit haven't been close to his best. He makes an average of 1.5 clearances per match, the second-highest in the squad, and offers 1.6 tackles.

3. 11) Lee Gregory - 6.52 This is perhaps a fine example of where a stats-only rating system falls down a touch. Gregory has scored only once this season and offered one assist, but his all-round play has been lauded by Darren Moore and fans alike. He's fouled more than any other Owls player - 2.2 times per match - and not many offer more key passes per 90 than his 0.9.

4. 10) Will Vaulks - 6.72 Having struggled with a niggly injury in pre-season, Will Vaulks has taken a little while to truly settle in at S6, but his last few performances have shown what he was signed for. He makes 1.5 tackles per 90 and is surprisingly strong in the air, winning 1.8 aerial battles per match - as many as Dominic Iorfa.