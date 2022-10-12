Sheffield Wednesday to receive financial windfall if midfielder forces his way into World Cup squad

In details confirmed by the publication of the governing body’s club benefits programme on Tuesday, it was revealed that some £189m has been set aside to compensate clubs for the involvement of their players during the tournament.

Divided by clubs the player has represented within the previous two years, approximately £9,000 has been set aside per player for each day they remain with their national team, starting from each country’s preparations and lasting until each nation is either knocked out of the tournament or reaches the final.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks will hope to force his way in Wales' World Cup squad.

Wednesday have Wales hopeful Will Vaulks in their squad. The midfielder missed out on their most recent squad last month but played for Rob Page’s side in March and would have featured during the summer were it not for the fact he got married and therefore ruled himself unavailable.

Seven-cap Vaulks has regained form for his new club having picked up an injury in pre-season and will hope he can do enough over the coming weeks to warrant selection.

Wales’ first match of World Cup - their first since 1958 – comes against USA on November 21 before matches against Iran (November 25) and England (November 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Involvement in the tournament would of course rule him out of selection for Wednesday.

“Of course that [going to the World Cup] is in the back of my mind,” Vaulks told The Star shortly after his signing back in June. “I want to be playing regularly and force my way back into that squad, and show the manager, Rob Page, that I offer something to that team.

“Whether that happens or not is out of my control, but I’ll certainly be doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday, and if that comes along alongside it then that would be unbelievable of course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike the Premier League and the Championship, the League One programme will not be paused during the World Cup, though clubs will be given the option of postponing matches if three or more of their players are involved.