Describing himself as a practical manager rather than someone who prefers to work in the classroom, the 44-year-old has welcomed being able to enjoy an uninterrupted week at the Randox Health Academy with no fixtures scheduled between last Saturday’s trip to Stoke City and Blackpool’s visit to Bramall Lane in 72 hours’ time.

“Everyone learns differently, every player and every coach,” he said. “So there’s no right or wrong way, it depends on the individual. I prefer being out there on the grass, that’s where I enjoy being.

“You can sit there in a presentation, show people all sorts of slides and then ask: ‘Are you going to do this?’ Everybody nods, don’t they.

“I just think, it’s only when you actually get out there on the grass and see people putting the stuff you want them to do into action that you actually see the evidence. That’s speaking as a manager anyway.”

United are preparing to face Michael Appleton’s side at the top of the Championship table, above second-placed Norwich City on goal difference after taking only a point from their three outings since the international break. United’s latest opponents are 19th, but will travel to South Yorkshire on the back of an impressive win over Watford.

“We’re putting the work in and it will be good to be able to get some things totally nailed down,” Heckingbottom said.

Paul Heckingbottom (right) and Jack Lester at Sheffield United's training complex

Sheffield United face Blackpool this weekend