The mistake that Josh Windass didn’t want to make at Sheffield Wednesday…

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the 27-year-old had committed his future to the club, penning a deal until 2023 after agreeing terms with the Owls to extend his previous deal at Hillsborough.

The contract will put to bed rumours of Windass moving on from S6 amid interest from the likes of Millwall – who had two bids turned down by Wednesday – and will allow him to focus on his recovery from hamstring surgery and getting back fit and firing once again.

Windass, who finished as the Owls’ top scorer last season, will be out for a little while longer as he goes through the rehabilitation process for his injury, but should prove to be a huge player for the club if Darren Moore’s side are to make a serious push for promotion back into the Championship.

When asked why he decided to stay at S6, the attacker told the club’s official website, “For lots of reasons. I’m settled here… I’ve left some clubs in the past too early, and I didn’t want to do that here.

“The manager is great, the dressing room is one of the best I’ve been in - all the lads are hungry and want to win. And I want to be a part of that.”

He also expanded on his relationship with Moore, saying that he was a ‘massive part’ in him deciding to put pen to paper and extend his time in blue and white.

“I get on with him really well,” he explained. “He believes in me, and we share the same values in terms of football and professionalism and show stuff should be done. He’s been a massive part in me staying at this football club.”