A foot in the right place, perfectly timed, an attack thwarted – and what was perhaps the second-biggest moment of the match as Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough United into submission as Hillsborough on Saturday.

The first the deadlock-breaking cross-shot from Jaden Brown that deflected off the shins of Nathan Thompson and into the Posh net as Wednesday second half burst proved to be enough to take three priceless points.

But Brown too claimed that second five minutes after the hour with the heart-in-mouth prevention of Kwame Poku from taking on a shot on the one occasion Peterborough broke in behind the Owls defence. There were moments it looked as if Poku would get a clear run on Cameron Dawson’s goal – that was prior to the intervention of Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was most revealing perhaps, aside from a renaissance moment for Brown himself after months in the Wednesday wilderness and an underwhelming first half, was the reaction of his teammates to the tackle.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jaden Brown was there in the big moments in their 1-0 win over Peterborough United.

Aden Flint raced to celebrate the goal-saving toe-end and Dominic Iorfa followed up to make clear his feelings on what was a remarkable and vital piece of defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You only have to look at that reaction of Aden Flint to see what the clean sheet means to the players,” Moore said on Flint’s mountainous celebratory shove on the man a decade his younger.

“As a former defender myself, I know that feeling, you give everything to protect your goal and fair play to Aden, because he showed what it means for everyone to see.

“Jaden did ever so well to not only get back but just get his foot in at that crucial point to spoil the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s infectious and it’s felt by the whole team, they are giving everything they have got.”

Such bare-chested joy at the achievement of a teammate has not been hidden throughout the season at Wednesday, a case in point being David Stockdale’s support of Cameron Dawson since losing his place between the posts in December.

The Hillsborough win provided the Owls’ 20th clean sheet in all competitions – a tally that has bulldozed the club record with 13 matches left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad