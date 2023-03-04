And Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri gave the moment everything it deserved after the Owls pushed past Peterborough United with a 1-0 victory to continue their imperious form.
Climbing from the Director’s Box in the South Stand to stand high on the barriers, a delighted Chansiri waved an Owls shirt high in the air to mark another impressive win.
Wednesday took another step towards the Championship after a gritty win over a side well within the play-off conversation. The visitors were dogged in their approach but were kept well at arm’s length by a determined Wednesday side – reducing them to an away outing in which they failed to land a shot on target.
Nathan Thompson’s own goal from Jaden Brown’s dangerous cross proved the difference but the abiding image of the match may well go to Chansiri for a celebration we haven’t quite seen the like of previously.
Video credit: Twitter / @TWWcast