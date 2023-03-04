When your football club enters a sixth month unbeaten in league football, top of the league and unbeaten at home since the start of September, it’s time for extraordinary celebration.

And Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri gave the moment everything it deserved after the Owls pushed past Peterborough United with a 1-0 victory to continue their imperious form.

Climbing from the Director’s Box in the South Stand to stand high on the barriers, a delighted Chansiri waved an Owls shirt high in the air to mark another impressive win.

Wednesday took another step towards the Championship after a gritty win over a side well within the play-off conversation. The visitors were dogged in their approach but were kept well at arm’s length by a determined Wednesday side – reducing them to an away outing in which they failed to land a shot on target.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri celebrates his side's 1-0 win over Peterborough United. Credit: Twitter / @TWWcast

Nathan Thompson’s own goal from Jaden Brown’s dangerous cross proved the difference but the abiding image of the match may well go to Chansiri for a celebration we haven’t quite seen the like of previously.

Video credit: Twitter / @TWWcast

