Another weekend, another three points for imperious Sheffield Wednesday, who extended their unbeaten league run into a sixth month with a battling 1-0 win over play-off fanciers Peterborough United.
The first half was a dogfight. Wednesday seemed to get drawn into a bar brawl and were unable to impose their impressive best as the visitors traded blows at S6.
But even posed with that conundrum, the Owls kept them at arm’s length. The second half was a controlled demolition as confident as you’ll see and reduced Peterborough to mannequins. In the big moments, Wednesday were yet again just better.
Here are our player ratings as the blue and white wizards kept League One under their spell.
1. Another slugfest, another win..
They're a machine. They just keep going. Whatever is thrown at them, they beat into submission. Five months unbeaten? Blimey.
2. Cameron Dawson - 6
Distribution good and yet another clean sheet, but could well have played from the first row of the Kop such was Wednesday's ability to keep any meaningful shots out.
3. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Put in some excellent meaty challenges from the start up against the tricky Mason-Clarke, reading the game nicely. Was there time and again to close the door on Peterborough and after some tricky times here and there, he seems to shake them off easier than he may have done in years gone by.
4. Aden Flint - 8
A real threat in the opposition box but just failed to connect correctly with a good early chance. Yellow carded for an ugly wrestle on Clarke-Harris. Header early in the second half was well stopped as he found himself central to much of Wednesday's attacking effort. In the air? Like a dad playing in the back garden.
