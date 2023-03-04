A strapping 22nd win of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One season was won in part as early as Tuesday evening after Darren Moore made the 200-mile journey up and down the A1.

The Owls boss journeyed to Peterborough United and back to watch their goalless draw with Charlton Athletic and came back with a clear vision of how his side could keep Posh at bay, a mission they succeeded in as the Hillsborough visitors failed to record a shot on target in Wednesday’s 1-0 win.

Much has been made of the the different styles of victory the Owls chalked up on a five-month unbeaten league run. That adaptability proved impressive once more as they rung out a stodgy first half to take full control of the second.

“What we have got is a group of players where we can analyse the opposition and the type of game it’s going to be,” Moore said. “I was down there to watch them against Charlton, analysing them as a group and coming back with a gameplan with my staff.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“We have beaten a really good, well set-up team. We can feel pleased with a justified three points.”

Jaden Brown may well claim the winner as his cross ricocheted from Nathan Thompson’s legs in what has been initially recorded as an own goal.

Moore continued: “We’ve beaten a really good Peterborough team, but we nullified them today thanks to the work this week in training.

“We worked on stopping them in one-v-one situations and them putting the ball in the box. That paid dividends. They’re a good team who are number one in the league for putting the ball in the box. Clarke-Harris has got all those goals because they’re so persistent in their work.

“On the flipside, in possession we were a threat in-behind. Josh’s movement and link-up play with Smudger caused them problems and we got our wing-backs forward. It was good.

“It was a well-deserved three points. We had to go and get the three points. It was a typical game with teams coming here, first half it got a little bit bitty, but we remained composed and calm and we got the three points.”

