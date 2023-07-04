The little book that Xisco Munoz hopes will reap rewards at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday announced Xisco Munoz as their new manager on Tuesday, replacing Darren Moore who left the club last month.

The appointment of Xisco Munoz is something of a leftfield call by Dejphon Chansiri but Owls fans have been there before as far as that is concerned.

The major positive supporters can look towards is that he did exactly what they and the club chairman want at Hillsborough - achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Munoz took the Hornets back into the top flight in 2021 and although he didn’t last very long while there - no one does, of course - the Spaniard clearly has something about him; enough to convince Chansiri and his merry band of advisors he’s the right man for the job at S6.

Although he also won a league title with Dinamo Tbilisi before heading to England, since the sacking at Watford things haven’t exactly been a huge success on the managerial front for the 42-year-old, where spells in Spain with Huesca and Cyprus with Anorthosis were fairly short-lived and very average.

However, he appears to be a passionate character and despite a huge amount of experience on the sidelines, Munoz has something of a secret weapon as part of his management armoury.

When questioned on that lack of experience after taking up the job at Vicarage Road, Munoz suggested that he had been preparing to be a coach for his entire career and that a little book has been keeping him right as he went along.

"It doesn't matter about experience,” he said back then. “My experience is being a winner. I have been a winner all my life and won everything in my [playing] career.

“This is my character. It doesn’t matter what people say about experience. Sometimes experience is about winning. Some have experience for 10 years and won nothing. Even when I was a player, my role was like a coach. I had a book when I was a player and I was writing everything every time in the book.